Transgender Woman Was Assaulted, Harassed And ‘Humiliated’ By A TSA Agent At JFK Airport

A transgender woman was harassed and assaulted by a TSA agent at JFK Airport.

The victim was allegedly punched, humiliated and left in tears while crying out for help after her assaulter followed her into the woman’s bathroom.

The flyer, Mara, took to Twitter to vent about the incident to express how “humiliated” she felt by the whole experience.

She tweeted a photo of herself in the airport bathroom with the caption on top which read, “Hi, so a TSA agent at JFK airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after i told her to please stop.”

She asked her followers how she should proceed safely.

The victim followed the tweet with a photo of her crying claiming that she cried for over an hour and that her “balls still hurt so bad.”

The JFK Airport official Twitter account responded to Mara’s post asking her to “please specify what terminal this happened? As well as any other details about this TSA agent that you are referring to.”

She made it clear that she didn’t want the TSA agent to get fired, but she asked to have the assailant “educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether.”

The account thanked Mara for her response and apologized again telling her that her comments have been “noted and shared.”

Mara deleted the tweets and private her account.

Trans related assaults have been on the rise in recent years due to a conservative ran campaign against the transgender community lead by many of the top elected officials in southern states such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Debates over transgender issues have become a hot button issue ever since a law was passed in 2021 allowing Americans to legally change their gender on their passports and drivers license IDs.

Transgender athletes have also become a topic of contention.

Recently, anti-trans protesters pointed towards the recent UCI Cyclocross National Championship where a trans-woman placed ahead of previous Cyclocross Champion Hanna Arensman. They however failed to mention Arensman placed fourth and how cis women won both first and second place in the same race.

