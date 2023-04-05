150 Maryland Catholic priests allegedly abused hundreds of children for nearly 80 years: report

Published by

AlterNet

A redacted report released Wednesday by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown alleges 156 Catholic “clergy members, seminarians, deacons, teachers and other employees of the Archdiocese of Baltimore,” have abused nearly 600 children since the 1940s, CNN reports. The report comes after a four-year-long investigation into the Archdiocese of Baltimore. NPR reports: Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion in November, saying investigators had reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents dating back to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of …

Read More