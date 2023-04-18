Anderson Cooper Attacks Rep. George Santos’ Run For Reelection: ‘When You Have No Shame, None Of That Matters’

MEGA

Anderson Cooper tore into Representative George Santos‘ decision to run for reelection despite his countless scandals and the lack of support from his own party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On CNN’s A360, Cooper dedicated time on his show last night to rip Santos. As we previously reported, Santos has faced numerous accusations since being elected to Congress in 2022.

MEGA

Santos has been accused of fabricating portions of his resume, lying about his finances and even performing as a drag queen in Brazil back in 2008. Santos admitted he dressed up but denied he was an actual drag queen. Other performers in the area scoffed at his denial.

MEGA

This week, Santos announced he would be running for office once again. However, the Republicans have declined to offer him financial support and many have attempted to distance themselves from the drama surrounding Santos.

MEGA

On his show, Cooper didn’t hold back on how he felt about Santos’ decision. He told his viewers, “Sure, he doesn’t have the support of his party on Capitol Hill, or the support of the party leadership back in his district who’ve called for his resignation, or the support of most of his constituents who in recent polling say they want him to resign.”

“And yes, he faces multiple federal and local investigations into his finances after he admitted to lying about everything from his college degree to where he worked and even his heritage. But when you have no shame, none of that matters. Today, he announced he’s going to run for reelection,” he added.

MEGA

Cooper’s senior data analyst Harry Enten joined in on the attack. He said, “So I have good news and bad news. The good news is I went back through history and found some politicians with comparable favorable ratings – right around seven or eight percent. The bad news is those politicians were either at the time convicted criminals or later became convicted criminals, such as Rod Blagojevich and Bob Taft. Both of them had favorable of approval ratings right around seven or eight percent, just like George Santos.”

The two then pointed out that Santos has raised next to nothing in fundraising. Political experts do not believe Santos will win reelection.