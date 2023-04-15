Britney Spears’ ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir Scheduled To Release In Fall: ‘This Book Will Shake The World’

Mega

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir is set to release this coming fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come roughly one year after it was announced the 41-year-old Princess of Pop signed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Shuster, sources close to Spears revealed the final manuscript of the yet-unnamed memoir is officially finished.

Publishing insiders also revealed the superstar’s book is expected to be “groundbreaking” and an “instant best-seller.”

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” one publishing source told Page Six this week. “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

“It is also a story of survival,” the insider continued, “finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was first announced Spears had signed with publishing powerhouse Simon & Shuster in February 2022.

The singer’s landmark book deal for $15 million reportedly marked one of the biggest book deals of all time behind that of Barack and Michelle Obama and Prince Harry.

Page Six also confirmed that Spears worked with ghostwriter Sam Lansky to compose the still-unnamed memoir.

Lansky, an acclaimed novelist and journalist who has written for Time, the Atlantic, and New York Magazine, has previously profiled stars in the music industry such as Adele, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna.

“Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned,” another source said. “It’s truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

“This book is a gift,” echoed another insider. “There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone.”

“This book will…shake the world,” said another source familiar with the singer’s finished manuscript. “I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

Spears herself recently announced on Instagram that she has “written 3 different versions of [her] book” and had “LOTS of therapy through the process.”

The memoir is scheduled to hit bookshelves sometime around Thanksgiving and before the end-of-year holidays.