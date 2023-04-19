Broadway-bound ‘Ali’ musical to premiere in Muhammad Ali’s Kentucky hometown

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Theater audiences will get to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee when a new musical based on Muhammad Ali enters the ring. “Ali,” based on the life of the late, great boxer and civil rights activist, will have its world premiere at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in his hometown of Louisville in the fall of 2024. Lead producer Richard Willis announced Tuesday that Clint Dyer will write and direct the production, while Teddy Abrams will compose the music. Dyer currently serves as the deputy artistic director of London’s National Theatre. Doing double duty as the …

