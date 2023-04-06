Can kids see ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’? How DeSantis’ anti-drag war is affecting the performing arts

Published by

Miami Herald

MIAMI — Before there was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and drag brunch in Wynwood, there was Shakespeare. Women were not allowed to perform on stage in England until 1660, which meant that men in wigs and dresses would depict female characters in Shakespeare’s most iconic plays. In modern theater, a strong tradition of drag on stage remains, from Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray” to Mrs. Trunchbull in “Matilda” to Angel in “Rent.” Drag, particularly in the presence of children, is the latest target in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ onslaught against what he calls “woke ideology.” As the state government reprimands busi…

Read More