Chief Justice John Roberts’ Wife Raked in More Than $10 Million in Commissions From Elite Law Firms, Whistleblower Claims

The wife of Chief Justice John Roberts is under the microscope after a whistleblower claimed she was paid more than $10 million in commissions by elite law firms in a bombshell complaint filing laid bare on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The revelation came in the wake of Roberts denying the opportunity to go under oath at a hearing next month focused on the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court as well as considered changes going forward.

His wife, Jane, is now facing scrutiny after newly exposed allegations made by a former colleague, who claimed that she raked in quite a bit of cash as a headhunter for acclaimed law firms between 2007 and 2014.

At least one of those firms argued a case before her husband after paying Jane, it was alleged.

Jane was described as a “successful professional with sterling educational credits” and “accomplished in her own right” in the sworn affidavit of her ex-colleague Kendal B. Price, whose concerns were sent to congressional committees as part of a whistleblower complaint filed in December.

“I believe that at least some of her remarkable success as a recruiter has come because of her spouse’s position,” Price alleged.

Price said that when he previously questioned why Roberts’ commissions were vastly higher than others, he was shunned by other recruiters and given the impression that was a subject not to be discussed. Meanwhile, other expert legal recruiters said that her earnings with such experience were plausible.

“When I found out that the spouse of the chief justice was soliciting business from law firms, I knew immediately that it was wrong,” Price, who worked alongside Jane at the legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, told Insider in a statement.

“I realized that even the law firms who were Jane’s clients had nowhere to go. They were being asked by the spouse of the chief justice for business worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and there was no one to complain to.”

Jane declined to comment to the publication, as did a spokesperson for the Supreme Court.

Cashman, the president of Major, Lindsey & Africa, said that Jane was “one of several very successful recruiters” at the firm. He attributed his recruiters’ success to “the highest standards: candidate confidentiality, client trust, and professionalism.”

As we previously reported, Roberts isn’t the only one surrounded by controversy. Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire for failing to disclose 20 years of luxury trips with billionaire and Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, is also embroiled in an ethics controversy of his own for a property sale.

In a letter declining an invite to testify, Roberts and his fellow justices insisted their current ethical guidelines on gifts, travel, and financial deals are sufficient.