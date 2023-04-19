Conservative Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘Trans’ Is ‘Oversaturated’ & ‘Destroying The Family Unit’

mega

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner attacked the transgender community by claiming trans individuals were “oversaturated” and “destroying the family unit,” despite being a member herself, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

Caitlyn made the bizarre remarks when announcing her new PAC, Fairness First, which zones in on “parent rights” and keeping “boys out of women’s sports.”

Caitlyn ruffled feathers with her latest comments about fellow trans-woman Dylan Mulvaney‘s brand deals with Nike and Bud Light.

mega

Caitlyn spoke about the Fairness First PAC initiative to Breitbart.

The Olympian, who made an unsuccessful run for California governor in 2021, claimed that “state laws” were needed to “ultimately govern our schools at a state level.”

“They need to provide state-level guidance to their local school boards, from a legislative perspective, to govern who can compete in what leagues,” Caitlyn told the outlet as she noted that a key issue was boys participating in girls’ sports.

mega

“Our advocacy is to align athletes with sports that are at a chromosomal or DNA level — not birth certificate,” Caitlyn continued. “Which has been extremely visible in sports, is an effort to break down the family unit.”

The outspoken conservative said that “the family unit” was “under assault and looking to be replaced by teachers.”

In a more direct attack, Caitlyn went after the “radical rainbow mafia.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

mega

Caitlyn boasted about being Fairness First’s spokesperson — and how her exposure as a Fox News contributor helped elect “officials from school boards, the state level and the federal level, to work on policy issues and advocate for our recommendations.”

The former reality star doubled down on the PAC’s widespread commitment to the “family unit” and its boots-on-the-ground effort to keep teachers out of “parental rights.”

“We have events and grassroots partnerships in the works to show up to school board meetings, state capitols to testify, LGBT people to testify in congress, to stop the radical rainbow mafia,” Caitlyn stated.

mega

When asked if transgender rights would be a tipping point issue for conservatives, Caitlyn stayed true to her PAC’s “parental rights” core.

“I think this actually comes down to parental rights. Big government left-wing liberals are all about destroying the family unit, at any cost,” Caitlyn replied. “That means government gets to take the place of the parents and the families.”

While Caitlyn acknowledged that “trans is not made up or fake,” she claimed that “trans” was “oversaturated due to indoctrination and is the latest way the left is destroying the family unit.”

The ex-E! star warned that “we won’t see the true impact” of minors transitioning “for years to come.”