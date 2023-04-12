Daniel Radcliffe tells trans children that adults concerned about gender transitioning should ‘trust kids to tell them who they are’

Published by

GB News

Daniel Radcliffe told a group of transgender children that adults concerned about kids changing their gender are “condescending”. The Harry Potter actor spoke to six trans and non-binary children at a roundtable organised by LGBTQ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project where he told them that adults should just “trust kids to tell us who they are”. It comes after Radcliffe took a swipe at JK Rowling saying that younger fans were “hurt” by her transgender views. He was told at the round table by 11-year-old trans girl, Daley: “I learned out of the cradle that I was a boy: ‘I should like …

