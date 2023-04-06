DeSantis lays out Florida as blueprint for Republican success in Michigan speech

Published by

The Detroit News

MIDLAND, Mich. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted recent GOP victories in the sunshine state as a roadmap for national Republican wins as he spoke Thursday to a packed crowd of Michigan Republicans. In his nearly hour-long address, the potential presidential candidate pointed to Florida’s pandemic policies, recent controversial changes to the state’s education laws and state election wins as a remedy for Republicans who have “developed a culture of losing.” “The stakes are high,” DeSantis said at the Midland County Republican Party Dave Camp Spring Breakfast. “I think what we showed in Florida…

Read More