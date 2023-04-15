Donald Trump Jr. Claims Bud Light Isn’t ‘Woke’ Calling Out Their ‘Conservative Credentials’ Following Boycott

mega

Donald Trump Jr. spoke out against the ongoing conservative boycott of Bud Light over their pro-LGBTQ+ ad campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The beer company has been facing an onslaught of protests from right-wing mouthpieces and celebrities such as Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and country rapper Kid Rock since the brand’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney was announced.

Trump Jr posted a video on his Rumble account touting the brewery’s “conservative credentials,” saying it was wrong to “blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell.”

He claimed to have researched Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, and found they mainly donated to Republicans, before pointing out that his fellow conservatives sometimes had “the tendency of — shooting first and aiming second.”

The 45-year-old claimed that a low-level marketing employee made the decision to partner with Mulvaney rather than the senior executives.

“Last cycle, their employees and their PAC gave about 60 percent to Republicans and 40 percent to Democrats,” Trump Jr. told his 1.1 million followers. “That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative. So 60 / 40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal.’

The former president’s son said he also respected the St. Louis-based beer company’s corporate approach.

“On the lobbying front, we looked into the bills that Anheuser-Busch was working on,” he continued. “You know what they’re focused on, guys? They’ve focused on taxes and trade things that actually impact their business.”

The far-right has spoken out against the trans community in recent years, with elected officials such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene referring to the growing number of people identifying as transgender as “apocalyptic.”

Donald Trump recently spoke at the National Rifle Association, where he said, if re-elected, he would direct the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to study the effects of gender-affirming healthcare and “trans ideology” on mental health.

