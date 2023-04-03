Fired New York Judge Won’t Shut Down OnlyFans After Side Hustle Was Exposed

@gregoryalocke/instagram

A New York judge broke his silence after he was fired over a series of tweets & then had his OnlyFans account exposed, RadarONline.com has learned.

Gregory Locke, an openly gay man, began his position as a New York City traffic court judge in April 2022.

After city council member Vickie Paladino complained of Locke’s alleged “unprofessional behavior” online, he was removed from his position.

The former administrative judge and OnlyFans model fired back and accused the city of “taking the side of a documented bigot.”

A Twitter spat led to Paladino submitting a complaint about Locke to the city council.

Paladino posted her outrage towards a drag queen story hour on her Twitter, calling the event “an absolutely shameful display.”

Locke, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, responded harshly to Paladino and told her to “choke on a d—.”

While shocking, Locke had taken offense to similar anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from lawmakers before — and often used the social platform to call them out.

Regardless of Locke’s personal and political beliefs, his tweet struck a chord with Paladino, who turned in a complaint to the city council afterwards.

Locke issued a statement on the complaint that cost him his job on Twitter and vowed to use his legal skills to help others in similar positions.

“Last week, I was fired from my job as a New York City Administrative Law Judge,” Locke began his statement. “This came after a member of the City Council took issue with tweets I wrote in response to their bigoted and misguided statements about drag queens and about the queer community at large.”

Locke claimed that the complaint was used by council members and local media to “expose me for unrelated x-rated work, none of which occurred during or at work for the City.”

Locke insisted that his OnlyFans content and his job as an administrative judge did not overlap or interfere with one another, while he accused the city of siding with an alleged bigot.

“It is disappointing that the City of New York decided to take the side of a documented bigot instead of seizing an opportunity to stand against ever-growing anti-LGBTQ hatred, particularly the fervent hatred toward the trans and nonbinary communities,” Locke’s statement continued.

Locke also claimed that under the rules of his employment as an NYC administrative judge, he was not barred from politics or indulging in political speech.

“I remain steadfast in my insistence that my tweets, even if not polite, did not violate any ethical guidelines,” Locke continued.

Locke stated that he would use his legal background to provide representation and legal consultation for paid clients, as well as offer “pro bono services for members of the LGBTQ community who need it most.”

“Sex work, including porn, is not shameful, and I will not filter my thoughts and actions to appease those who enact harm on my community,” Locke stated. “This started not as a political disagreement, but as a human one.”