GoFundMe For Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Was Shot After Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Reaches $3 Million

A GoFundMe page set up for Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager from Kansas City who was shot twice after he rang the wrong doorbell, reached $3 million in donations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On April 13, Yarl, 16, went to pick up his younger siblings when he accidentally approached the wrong home. Upon ringing the doorbell, the homeowner, Andrew Lester, 84, shot him twice through the glass door.

After back-to-back mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville, the horrifying news of the innocent teenager being senselessly shot by the man was almost too much to bear.

The GoFundMe, organized by Yarl’s aunt Faith Spoonmore, provided insight into the teen’s condition.

“Ralph is currently at home with the family. He can ambulate and communicate,” the update read. “A true miracle considering what he survived.”

After the teen was shot, he managed to gather himself enough to run to neighbors for help. Sadly, it took approaching three different homeowners until someonesprang into action.

Yarl was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

“Each day is different. He has a long road ahead,” the update continued. “However, we are very thankful that he is still here with us.”

Donors from around the world flocked to the GoFundMe page to offer their support and leave encouraging messages for the family.

“People should not be shot for ringing a doorbell. Thank goodness you survived this terrible attack,” wrote one donor who wished Yarl a speedy recovery.

“Brave young man, so sorry this happened to you. With love from Ireland,” read another note from a donor overseas.

The GoFundMe update included an acknowledgment of the donors’ kind words.

“I’ve been taking the time to read the emails and comments to Ralph,” the update stated. “It warms our hearts to see him smile at all the kind words.”

According to the GoFundMe, donations will be put towards Yarl’s medical expenses and recovery. Any funds left over “will be used for college expenses at Texas A&M, a trip to West Africa, and other expenses.”

Yarl aspired to be a chemical engineer and planned to attend Texas A&M University, with hopes of earning a scholarship for academics or music.