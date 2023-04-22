Goodbye Possum! Dame Edna Everage creator Barry Humphries dies at 89

Published by

Euronews (English)

Barry Humphries, best known for his comic creation Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89. The Australian entertainer, who was particularly popular in the UK, passed away at a hospital in Sydney following complications after hip surgery in March. Humphries moved to London in 1959, appearing in West End shows including Maggie May and Oliver! His star rose further when the character of Dame Edna became a hit in the 1970s, even landing her own TV chat show, the Dame Edna Everage Experience, in the late 1980s. Humphries first debuted Dame Edna in the 1950s while he was living in Australia; s…

