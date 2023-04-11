Howard Stern ‘Dumbfounded’ By Kid Rock’s Bud Light Protest Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney, He Was ‘Flamboyant In His Own Way’

MEGA; @kidrock/twitter

Howard Stern said that he was “dumbfounded” after watching Kid Rock‘s Bud Light protest video, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining the music star seemed to be “really bent out of shape” over the beer company’s partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Although Kid Rock did not mention her by name in the viral clip, the American Bad Ass hitmaker made sure to deliver a “clear and concise” message following Mulvaney’s recent promotion with their signature blue and white cans by shooting up full cases.

“F— Bud Light, and f— Anheuser-Busch,” Kid Rock said. “Have a terrific day.”

SiriusXM’sThe Howard Stern Show covered the controversy on Monday’s episode, with him asking why Kid Rock and country star Travis Tritt were so upset and “lost their s— over this beer can thing.”

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing and I don’t know why — I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life,” Stern continued.

The Bud Light vice president said just days before Mulvaney’s collab was revealed that her marketing strategy for the brand has been to incorporate inclusivity while also appealing to “women and to men” as well as a younger demographic.

Alissa Heinerscheid, who became the first woman to lead Bud Light last year, said that BL had been “in decline for a really long time” during her recent interview.

Tritt sounded off not long after Kid Rock, announcing that he would be removing all related products from his hospitality tour rider in protest, a choice Stern was baffled by.

“They don’t hurt my life,” Stern said of the gay and transexual community. “I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman, be a woman, you wanna be a dude, be a dude … Long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Stern said he would like to book Kid Rock for the show to explain.

“He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar. And that was a good transition,” the media personality added. “I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light.”

Stern then reflected on Kid Rock’s rise to fame, explaining that “he would wear a feather boa — you know, when he first started out with maybe even a mink coat, you know what I mean? He was flamboyant in his own way.”

Kid Rock has yet to respond to criticism of his protest video.