Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Controversial ’60 Minutes’ Interview BOMBED In Ratings

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance on 60 Minutesthis weekend brought the usually popular CBS program some of its lowest ratings yet this season, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come one day after the controversial congresswoman sat for an interview with CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl on Sunday night, it was revealed 60 Minutes suffered its second-smallest audience this year.

According to TVLine, Greene’s appearance on 60 Minutes on Sunday night only garnered 6.7 million viewers.

The weekly Sunday night program also only scored an abysmal 0.3 demo rating – its lowest demo rating yet in the all-important 25-54 age demographic.

In comparison, Prince Harry’s interview with 60 Minutes in January brought the CBS program a whopping 11.2 million viewers – almost double the number of viewers who tuned in to watch GOP House Rep. Greene this past weekend.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Greene and CBS came under scrutiny for the MAGA congresswoman’s interview on Sunday night.

Although many viewers apparently opted not to tune in to CBS because they did not agree with the network giving Greene a “platform” to “normalize” her “extremism,” others who did tune in slammed the network for a series of remarks the Georgia House Rep. made by comparing Joe Biden and the Democrats to pedophiles.

“I would definitely say so,” Greene responded when Stahl asked if she truly believes the Democrats are a party of pedophiles. “They support grooming children.”

“Democrats, Democrats support – even Joe Biden, the President himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene continued. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Greene also came under fire for claiming she only partakes in “name-calling” and “personal attacks” because the Democrats have insulted her “non-stop” since she first joined Congress in 2021.

“Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here, Lesley,” Greene said.

But while Greene received the brunt of the outrage after her interview aired on Sunday night, Stahl, 60 Minutes, and even CBS News came under fire for allowing the controversial congresswoman’s shocking remarks to be broadcasted across the country.

“All around, it was a bizarre interview & exactly what I expected,” tweeted one angry viewer. “Nothing Leslie Stahl did got Marjorie Taylor Greene to walk back her past statements.”

“There was no intense pushback. The same old lies & fascist & racist statements,” the viewer continued. “CBS & 60 Minutes, do better.”