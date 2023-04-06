Meet the Financial Planner for Strippers, Sex Workers, and Sugar Babies

Published by

The Street

By Danni Button Yes, sex workers need their taxes done, too. Lindsay Swanson isn’t your typical “let’s get rich” financial planner. The clientele she serves are laborers that aren’t often acknowledged — sex workers and adult performers. When she sat down with TheStreet to talk about her firm Stripper Financial Planning, she wanted to clarify one thing first. “I [don’t] hold myself out as an authority on sex work,” she says. Swanson didn’t start out serving such a niche market, either. Her journey to become a certified financial planner (CFP) started when she took a front desk job at a finance…

