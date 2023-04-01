‘Missed the mark’: Judge shoots down Tennessee GOP anti-drag show law

Published by

AlterNet

A judge blocked Tennessee GOP-backed legislation restricting drag shows, just moments before it was set to officially become law, Rolling Stone reports. Per CBS News, Judge Thomas L. Parker made his decision after Friends of George’s, a Memphis LGBTQ+ theater company, “filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state.” Mark Campbell, who is President of the Board of Directors for Friend’s of George’s, said in a press release, “We won because this is a bad law. We look forward to our day in court where the rights for all Tennesseans wi…

