Petition in works to gain landmark status for Chicago site where DJ legend Frankie Knuckles made ‘house music’ popular

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — When The Warehouse made the top seven list of most endangered buildings in Chicago facing possible demolition, preservationists sprung to action to save the West Loop industrial building where legendary DJ Frankie Knuckles elevated Chicago to a higher musical levelwith “house music.” Besides playing soul-moving music through sound systems created by a New York engineer, Knuckles brought together partygoers from all backgrounds. Some have said The Warehouse was Chicago’s Paradise Garage and Studio 54. “Frankie Knuckles would take the patrons of The Warehouse on a musical journey,” sai…

