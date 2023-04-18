Ron DeSantis Refuses To Drink ‘Woke’ Bud Light, Opposes Donald Trump Jr’s Plea To Call Off Beer Ban Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney

MEGA

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for his supporters to continue to boycott Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch products over their partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney — days after Donald Trump Jr. caught backlash for calling for conservatives to drink the beer once again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, DeSantis sat down for an interview with political commentator Benny Johnson. During the chat, he was asked about his take on Bud Light and the controversy surrounding the brand.

DeSantis said he did not support ‘woke companies’ who were “trying to change our country, trying to change policy, [and] trying to change [the] culture’ in America.”

He continued, “Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just gonna keep doing it.”

“So, if you as a consumer are like… “yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just gonna keep drinking it anyways,” well, then they’re gonna keep doing it,” DeSantis added. “’So I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard, and not on every company because sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in some companies.”

Since 2021, Anheuser-Busch has donated $215k to DeSantis and other Republican groups.

On his podcast, Trump Jr. defended the “iconic” company and pointed to its history of donating to Republican candidates.

“So, here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally s— the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” he said.

“The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates,” he added. “Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it’s on them. Then, s—- them.”

Anheuser-Busch has launched a series of new ad campaigns touting their love of America. The backlash against the brand continues despite its efforts to shut it down.