Smithsonian lauded Trump PAC for its ‘generous support’: government documents

Published by

Raw Story

Smithsonian Institution officials scrambled to respond to numerous media requests — and alert Donald Trump’s political action committee — when news broke last year that the Trump PAC was funding a portrait of the 45th president destined for the National Portrait Gallery, according to government records obtained by Raw Story through a Freedom of Information Act request. The brouhaha followed news — first reported by Insider and matched by numerous other news organizations — that Trump’s Save America PAC made a “charitable contribution” worth $650,000 to fund official portraits for Trump and for…

Read More