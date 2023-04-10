Think you know Berlin? Now the city wants you to explore its hidden attractions

Published by

Euronews (English)

Berlin is one of Europe’s most popular destinations for a city break, with approximately 10.4 million visitors in 2022. But many tourists just stick to the well-known central attractions. Now, local authorities want visitors to explore further afield, venturing out into the lesser-known areas of the city. The council has launched an initiative called ‘Off to B!’ that refers to traffic zone B, an area outside of the inner S-Bahn railway ring. Discover Berlin’s lesser-known B zoneBerlin’s B zone is made up of nine districts each offering tourists a chance to explore a different side of the city….

