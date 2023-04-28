Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Returns to Social Media, Breaks Silence on Bud Light Partnership Controversy

Mega

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney returned to social media this week to break her silence regarding the backlash she faced – and continues to face –after partnering with Bud Light, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after Mulvaney, 26, disappeared from social media for weeks after partnering with Anheuser-Busch to promote Bud Light last month, the popular influencer returned to Instagram on Thursday to address her nearly 13 million followers in connection to the controversy.

Although Mulvaney initially planned to “take the back seat and let [her critics] tucker themselves out,” she broke her silence on Thursday to express how “dehumanizing” the backlash has been on her.

“I’ve been offline for a few weeks and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes,” Mulvaney said. “It’s a very dissociative feeling. And it was so loud that I didn’t feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take the back seat and just let them tucker themselves out.”

“But I’ve always tried to love everyone, you know, even the people who make it really, really hard,” Mulvaney continued. “And I think it’s okay to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.”

“I just, I don’t think that’s right,” she said. “Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history, ever.”

The 26-year-old trans influencer then went on to admit she was “nervous” that her millions of followers and fans would “start believing” what was being said about her amid the Bud Light backlash.

“I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud,” she said. “But I’m just going to go ahead and trust that the people who know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.”

While Mulvaney initially became popular on TikTok in 2022 for detailing her gender transition in daily videos on the platform, she said on Thursday that she plans to stop “sharing parts” of herself that “have nothing to do” with her transgender identity.

“What I’m interested in is getting back to making people laugh and to never stop learning,” she said. “And going forward, I want to share parts of me on here that have nothing to do with my identity. And I’m hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough.”

“And to those of you who support me and choose to see my humanity even if you don’t fully understand or relate to me: thank you.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Mulvaney and Bud Light came under fire last month after she partnered with the Anheuser-Busch beer brand to promote the NCAA March Madness tournament.

A boycott was quickly called against Bud Light and a number of celebrities – such as Kid Rock, Megyn Kelly, and Caitlyn Jenner – began shading the now-embattled beer brand.

Meanwhile, the beer brand reportedly suffered a whopping $5 billion market value dip as a result of the boycott – with Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth releasing a statement in an effort to quell the ferocious firestorm.

“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere,” Whitworth said earlier this month.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”