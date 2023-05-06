A-B marketing reputation takes a huge hit with Bud Light misstep

Published by

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

For years, Budweiser was the King of Beers and Anheuser-Busch was the King of Marketing. Its commercials on television, radio and print were the envy of the advertising world. Now, a single promotional initiative gone awry threatens the company’s standing as a marketing machine. Bud Light is the top-selling beer in America, but its frothy sales have taken a massive hit in the past month. A short TikTok video by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and a single can of beer with her face on it, has brought the once-mighty A-B marketing machine crashing to the ground. “It basically was a post f…

Read More