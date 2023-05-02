Biopic Back On? Madonna Spotted With Julia Garner in NYC After ‘Inventing Anna’ Star Teases Project Return

MEGA; Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int’l. / MEGA

It looks like the Madonna biopic may not be hung up after all. The Material Girl icon and actress Julia Garner fueled rumors the project could still be underway after being spotted out and about together in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Development on the project, for which the Queen of Pop was expected to co-write and direct at Universal, was halted earlier this year as the singer prepared to embark on her world tour that is set to kick off in July.

Madonna, now sporting a bright orange hair color, and Garner were seen living it up with a group on Sunday night, reigniting rumors that it’s no longer 86ed.

They had the restaurant to themselves around 10 PM and were photographed dining in the venue’s 360 room, where guests sit in a virtual zeppelin that travels over the city, according to the New York Post.

Garner’s dinner date with Madonna in the Big Apple has led many to believe they are back on biopic prep amid insider reports the songstress was striving for a “grittier” script.

The Ozark star teased that it may be resuscitated during an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, being coy while sharing a brief update.

“I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things… yeah, fingers crossed,” Garner said.

As we exclusively reported, Madonna was very passionate about the direction of the biopic and was determined to tell her life story to the best of their abilities.

“This project means the world to Madonna,” an insider said of the 64-year-old, adding that she had high expectations for the Inventing Anna star. “Her opinion is that if it’s to be a success, then Julia needs to slip into her mindset and live and breathe everything she does. It’s the ultimate Method acting challenge.”

It won’t be long until Madonna hits the road for her tour, which RadarOnline.com discovered will be a family affair, much to the delight of attendees.

“Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour,” spilled one source.

“It’s only the best for Madonna and her kids. That’s seven VIP suites in each city!”