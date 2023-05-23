Towleroad Gay News

Dodgers Announce Final Decision On LGBTQIA+ Group

Published by
The Spun

By Andrew Gould The Los Angeles Dodgers reversed course and re-invited a group to their Pride Night. Last week, the Dodgers removed the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the event. Catholic leaders and Republican politicians objected to inclusion of the non-profit organization, whose members dress in drag as nuns while serving the LGBTQIA+ community. On Monday, the Dodgers released a statement again changing their minds and apologizing. “After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and generous discussions wit…

