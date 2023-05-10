Dolly Parton’s star-studded debut rock album to feature McCartney, Lizzo, Miley, Elton and many more

Published by
New York Daily News
New York Daily News
For her very first entry into rock ‘n’ roll music, Dolly Parton pulled out all the stops, thumbing through her rhinestone-studded Rolodex for collaborators. The 77-year-old country music icon, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, announced the lineup for her upcoming album, “Rockstar.” Boasting a whopping 30-tracks, the opus is set to be released Nov. 17. The album will feature superstar collaborations on new versions of popular songs — many with the artists who originally made them hits. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite for Parton’s take on their 1970 Beatles cl…