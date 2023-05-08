‘Fight with us’: KC medical students, doctors join protest of gender-affirming care ban

Published by

The Kansas City Star

Dr. Candice Moran, 37, fanned their two young children in the shade of Ilus Park Saturday afternoon as over 150 protesters rounded the corner of Oak and East 10th Street in a sea of rainbow flags and picket signs. “Trans rights matter!” said the crowd. Like Moran, many of the Kansas Citians marching had braved the 90 degree heat for this rally, organized by eight metro-area medical students, to push back against restrictions on gender affirming care proposed by Missouri lawmakers. On April 13, the House voted in favor of banning transition surgeries, hormone therapy and puberty blockers for mi…

