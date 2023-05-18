How Brandy Clark made her ‘return to the Northwest’ with Brandi Carlile

Published by

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Brandy Clark has lived in Nashville, Tennessee, so long that most people outside her home state of Washington don’t realize the decorated singer-songwriter hails from the Pacific Northwest. But that’s about to change, thanks to her perfectly unvarnished new album, produced by another Washington star. Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile have moved in overlapping circles for years, yet their first proper collaboration came through early-pandemic recording sessions that saw a Zoomed-in Carlile producing two songs for Clark, including their Grammy-nominated duet “Same Devil.” On paper (and a…

Read More