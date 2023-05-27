In Azerbaijan, violence against LGBTQ+ people continues unabated

Published by

Global Voices

Image by Daniel James. Free to use under Unsplash License. In February 2022, Azerbaijan’s LGBTQ+ community was deeply shaken, once the news of queer activist and journalist Avaz Hafizli’s brutal murder became public. His death sparked a public outcry on social media platforms, with many activists criticizing Azerbaijan’s history of inaction when addressing hate crimes, specifically those targeting marginalized groups in the country. Fast forward to present day, and the trend continues unabated. On May 23, police detained several transgender women in the capital Baku over what started as a verb…

