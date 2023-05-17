Is a clothing-optional resort in Key West discriminating against a woman? It’s up to judge

Published by

Miami Herald

A Florida Keys woman alleges that Island House, a decades-old resort in Key West’s Old Town, discriminates against cisgender women, transgender people and those who identify as non-binary by keeping a men-only policy for patrons. Amina Chaudhry, 38, of Cudjoe Key, filed her civil rights complaint last June against the resort with the Florida Commission on Human Rights. During two days of commission hearings in April, the resort’s owner and attorneys defended Island House, saying its business does not discriminate against anyone based on sex or gender. “Island House is not ‘men-only,’” attorney…

