‘It Was Pathetic’: Steven Crowder Video Prompts Ex-Staff to Come Forward With Allegations of ‘Abusive’ Behavior

Youtube

An explosive rant captured on camera from far-right media personality Steven Crowder prompted ex-employees of his self-produced show, Louder with Crowder, to come forward with allegations of “abusive” behavior towards staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video that sparked the allegations was taken on June 21, 2021, from his Ring security camera at his home. In the viral clip, Steven was seenberating his wife, Hillary, when she was eight months pregnant with twins.

Using expletives, Steven told his pregnant wife to “watch it” when she brought up his alleged “abusive” behavior — and demanded that she “do wifely things,” all while he reminded her that he did not love her.

Youtube

After an ex-staff member of Steven’s show saw the footage, they blasted the host as “pathetic.”

“I’m not shocked, but it was pathetic what he did to Hilary,” the former employee told the Post. “That might not be the Steven you see on his show, but that was the real Steven.”

Hillary filed for divorce shortly after the video was taken. Ex-staff claimed that Steven’s behavior in the clip mirrored patterns of alleged abuse they had experienced when working for him.

At least 10 former staff members — who worked for Louder with Crowder between 2016 to 2022 — alleged that Steven was “abusive” and “volatile” at work. Some claimed that he was “capable of working every angle of your emotions.”

Allegations ranged from screaming at employees, including his own father, to making subordinates wash his dirty laundry and firing staff on a whim. Other allegations were more serious, such as the claim that Steven exposed his genitals to ex-staff.

Youtube

A former employee alleged that in 2018, ex-producer Jared Monroe, who had been dubbed “Not Gay Jared” by his boss, was subject to a crude joke that crossed the line when the crew was traveling on the road.

“Jared was asleep in the last row. Steven was in front and he was joking about what he was going to do,” the ex-staffer recalled. “He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared’s shoulder.”

The same ex-employee also alleged that Steven exposed himself to Jared while the two were in a green room the year before.

@LOUDERWITHCROWDER/INSTAGRAM

“We don’t want Steven to suffer. We just want the abuse to stop or at least let future employees know what they’re getting themselves into,” another former employee said of their ex-boss.

Although the ex-staffers left Steven’s show, they insisted they felt the need to go public with their alleged experiences after viewing the Ring security footage.

Interestingly enough, Steven, a former child actor, built his success on the notion that he was a devout Christian and family man.