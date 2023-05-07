John Cleese Angers Fans After Comparing King Charles to Donald Trump Ahead of the Coronation

mega

Renowned comedian and actor John Cleese sparked backlash on social media yesterday after tweeting a comparison between the newly-crowned King Charles and former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cleese posted a tweet early Saturday morning that read: “The pledge of allegiance idea would certainly please Donald Trump. But, since we no longer live in a feudal society, our pledge of allegiance should be to the Rule of Law, not to an individual.”

The post was met with a mixed response, with some people agreeing with Cleese’s sentiments while others were quick to criticize the comparison.

“Relax,” one user wrote. “The pledge is a pledge to the King only in his capacity as a proxy for the rule of law and this system of democracy. It’s not a pledge to an individual.”

Another Twitter replied, “You’re the one introducing Trump into the conversation, John. Respectfully, maybe you should consider if you’re a little too focused on him.”

Although the Monty Python comedian has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past and is known for using his platform to voice his opinions on politics and current affairs, other Twitter users criticized him for using the Coronation to air his views on US politics.

The comparison between the former President and the new King was likely meant to stir the pot, with many people seeing the two figures as diametrically opposed in terms of their politics and personality.

While Trump is notorious for his inflammatory rhetoric and divisive policies, King Charles is seen by many in the UK as a more moderate figure who is likely to take a more measured approach to his role as Monarch.

This isn’t the first time Cleese took aim at the royal family. The 83-year-old actor has turned down several honors offered to him over the years, calling the late Queen Elizabeth and her family “silly” after declining a life peerage for political services in 1999.

More recently, he took a potshot at King Charles after “evicting” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage and allegedly offering it to his brother, Prince Andrew.

The Flying Circus star tweeted: “Surprising that the Royal Frogmore Cottage is being converted into a holding facility for people accused of sex offenses.”

