Kansas City considers declaring itself a transgender ‘safe haven’ for Missouri. What that means

Published by

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Council is aiming to make the city a “safe haven” for those seeking gender-affirming health care. A new resolution passed out of committee unanimously to cheers from dozens of supporters gathered in council chambers Wednesday morning. It will go to the full council next. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and council members Andrea Bough and Eric Bunch, would instruct city personnel not to participate in the enforcement of several laws and an emergency order targeting transgender people in Missouri. Kansas City has become a battleground of sorts for…

