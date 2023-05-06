Kevin Costner Will Always Love Late ‘Bodyguard’ Costar Whitney Houston: ‘The Chemistry Between Them Was Powerful’

Mega

Yellowstone macho man Kevin Costner allegedly plunged into a forbidden love affair with his leading lady Whitney Houston — just like their characters in their movie hit The Bodyguard — as his first marriage crumbled from his cheating scandal, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The 67-year-old star of TV’s hottest drama admits he was a notorious skirt-chaser three decades ago leading to the 1994 divorce from his first wife, Cindy, mom of Annie, 37, Lily, 35, and Joe, 33, three of his seven kids.

Their 16-year marriage collapsed just two years after he allegedly fell for 28-year-old pop megastar Whitney — on and off screen — in the 1992 blockbuster.

Sources say the attraction between the two A-listers was immediate after meeting on the set of the film, which features Costner as the bodyguard of Whitney’s pop star character. In the movie, they end up sizzling in bed.

“He couldn’t keep his eyes off her and went her comfortable in her first film role,” spilled a source. “The chemistry between them was immediate and powerful.”

Mega

At the time, Whitney was set to wed pop star Bobby Brown and shut down her romance with Kevin when the film wrapped, spies dished. Meanwhile, womanizer Kevin — who later called the late Grammy winner “my one true love” — insisted his marriage to college sweetheart Cindy was already in tatters when he signed on for the film.

It wasn’t his forbidden pining for Whitney that ended his first marriage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner made an $80 million mistake when his ex-wife discovered he had invited an exotic hula dancer to put on a private show for him while he filmed a movie in Hawaii.

He learned from his money mishap before his second marriage, allegedly forcing Christine Baumgartner to sign a prenup before their 2004 wedding — protecting his $250 million fortune.

Mega

Christine filed for divorce on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split — but RadarOnline.com was told Costner’s grueling Yellowstone schedule was a point of contention for the pair.

Costner and Christine share three minor children aged 12, 14, and 15. The actor is seeking joint custody of the kids.

Mega

Costner’s rep confirmed the news, telling TMZ, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”