Newsmaker: Robyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund

Published by

Reuters UK

By Nell Mackenzie and Sinead Cruise LONDON (Reuters) – There are few jobs Robyn Grew has not mastered at the $145 billion hedge fund Man Group, where money keeps rolling in to a fast-growing business she helped to transform. Grew, named incoming CEO on Thursday, has held executive positions in compliance, trading, legal and operations over 14 years, as Man has evolved from a disparate group of siloed businesses to a big, technology-driven investment manager. As she becomes one of the most powerful women in fund management, Grew must apply her insights to a host of challenges from mounting comp…

Read More