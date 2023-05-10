Rainbow flag from German parliament building to go to museum

(L-R) Raphael Gross, President of the German Historical Museum Foundation, Baerbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag and Fritz Backhaus, Director of Collections of the German Historical Museum Foundation stand during the handover of the first rainbow flag hoisted on the Reichstag building at the German Historical Museum. Annette Riedl/dpa

About a year ago, a rainbow flag was hoisted at the German parliament for the first time, and now the flag is to be brought to a museum.

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas presented the flag to the German Historical Museum in Berlin on Wednesday.

“The first-ever raising of the rainbow flag on the German parliament building was an important moment for German history,” said museum director Raphael Gross.

The flag with its colourful stripes was hoisted on a tower of the Reichstag building in July for Berlin’s Pride festival.

Bas announced that the German Bundestag would continue to set an example in the fight against discrimination against queer people and for tolerance and respect.

The term “queer” includes, for example, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

According to the statement, the Reichstag building will again fly the rainbow flag – both on May 17 for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and on July 22 for the next Berlin Pride celebration.