Sign-ups for Gay Games in Hong Kong more than 90% below target, organisers say

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Sign-ups for the upcoming Gay Games in Hong Kong are currently more than 90 per cent below target, organisers have said, adding that the city’s Covid-19 rules had previously hampered publicity efforts. However, a source familiar with the matter told HKFP that they believed leadership changes may also be impacting organisation efforts. “The pandemic related travel restrictions for Hong Kong made it very difficult for us to plan our promotional activities, so we lost valuable time last year where we could not promote aggressively,” the organisers told HKFP. They said they had achieved “close to …

Read More