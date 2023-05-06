Sure, pay Tucker Carlson $100M. And while we’re at it, let’s stop censoring ourselves | Opinion

Published by

NJ.com

By Nancy Colasurdo Let’s go here, shall we? This is reportedly the text that got Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News: Tucker Carlson January 7, 2021 — 04:18:04 PM UTC A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living sh- out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to h…

