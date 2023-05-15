The Supreme Court orders the government to legalise same-sex marriage in Nepal

Published by

Global Voices

People gathered at first Nepal Pride Parade near the Federal parliament of Nepal on June 29, 2019. Image via Wikimedia Commons by AllyProud. CC BY-SA 4.0. On May 2, 2023, same-sex marriage is finally to be legalised by order of the Supreme Court in Nepal after several years of legal disputes. In addition, the court recommended extending recognition to other same-sex relationships. This landmark decision makes Nepal the first country in South Asia to permit same-sex marriage. The protection of LGBTQ+ rights and their recognition as fundamental rights was initially acknowledged in the new consti…

