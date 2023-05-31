‘This is Disgusting and Wrong’: Disney Blasted by Conservative Critics After Male Disneyland Employee Dons Dress and Makeup

@KourtniFaber/TikTok; Mega

Disney came under fire this week from conservative critics after a male employee donned a dress and makeup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The uproar first started when a Disneyland employee, identified only as Nick, was featured in a TikTok video during one family’s visit to the Anaheim, California amusement park.

“So, my name is Nick, I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” the seemingly male employee, who was seen wearing blue and purple eyeshadow as well as a matching uniform dress, said.

“I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day,” the employee continued as he welcomed a young girl to the park’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Mega

But while the TikTok video garnered more than seven million views, the clip also caused a backlash against Disney from a host of conservative critics who did not like that a seemingly male employee was wearing both makeup and a dress while working at the park.

“A man in drag is not only bizarre and inappropriate but it takes guests out of the ‘show’ – the illusion is broken,” fumed one Twitter user. “Nothing matters but the agenda and your 4 yo is a pawn they are happy to mindflay.”

“What’s particularly interesting about this is how intentional it is. This is a dude with a mustache in a dress. Not a ‘trans’ person,” added conservative political commentator Dave Rubin. “Think how many real girls want that job at Disney and they gave it to him for a reason…”

“This is disgusting and wrong,” tweeted Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who previously worked for former President Donald Trump. “I remember when the ‘Disney Look’ didn’t even let women wear certain nail polish colors. Now THIS?!”

Mega

Although Disney has not yet responded to the conservative backlash against their Anaheim amusement park, the company did announce last summer that – in an effort to encourage inclusivity – the “Fairy Godmother in Training” title would be ditched in favor of “Fair Godmother’s Apprentices.”

The change was reportedly made to benefit Disneyland cast members who might not identify as female.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Mega

“This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” Disney said in a statement in July 2022.

The $160 billion entertainment corporation came under fire then, with many former Disney fans calling for boycotts of the company’s various amusement parks and movies.

“May you never suffer the same destruction of your legacy that poor Walt has,” Red State editor Brandon Morse said at the time.