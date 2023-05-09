Tucker Carlson ‘Antsy’ to Return to Fox News, Launches ‘Coordinated Pressure Campaign’ From ‘Rogues Gallery of Surrogates’ to Help

Mega; Fox News

Tucker Carlson is reportedly growing increasingly “antsy” to return to Fox News and has launched a “coordinated pressure campaign” from some of his biggest supporters to help make it happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson was abruptly axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network, the 53-year-old former host is reportedly set to “hit Fox News hard” in an effort to get back on the air.

Also surprising are reports that Carlson has called on his “rogues gallery of surrogates” – such as former NFL star Brett Favre, former Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly, and MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – to help him reach his demands.

That is the revelation shared by Daily Beast on Monday after Carlson’s purported “pressure campaign” was launched with a tweet from Favre calling for a boycott of Fox News until Carlson is reinstated.

“I’m with Tucker,” Favre wrote on Monday afternoon. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

Kelly, House Rep. Greene, and GOP Senator J.D. Vance have also called for a boycott of Fox News following Carlson’s firing in April and, according to Daily Beast, more Carlson supporters are expected to speak out in his defense in the coming days.

“This is like putting some smelling salts under Fox’s nose,” one insider familiar with Carlson’s “coordinated pressure campaign” told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lachlan Murdoch is scheduled to report Fox Corp’s quarterly earnings on Tuesday morning and network analysts are reportedly anxious to inquire “what a post-Carlson Fox will look like.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the network’s prime-time ratings have plummeted since Carlson’s departure on April 24 with millions of viewers leaving Fox News alongside the former Tucker Carlson Tonight host.

Fox News Tonight – the program that replaced Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 PM – garnered 1.5 million fewer viewers than Carlson after it was confirmed he was out at Fox News.

Carlson’s “coordinated pressure campaign” also came just hours after one of the former host’s closest friends revealed Carlson is “preparing for war” against Fox News in the wake of his firing.

“We’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1,” Carlson’s friend told Axios over the weekend. “His team is preparing for war.”

“He wants his freedom,” the source added, while another Carlson insider claimed the former Fox News host “knows where a lot of bodies are buried.”