Actor Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week on sex offence charges

Published by

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is due to appear in a London court on Wednesday for the start of his four-week trial on a dozen sex offence charges. Spacey, 63, denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. The charges against him include indecent and sexual assaults and a more serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. His trial at London's Southwark Crown Court is due to get underway on W…

Read More