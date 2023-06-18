All you need is love, say LGBTQ+ activists on divided Cyprus

Published by

Reuters UK

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Separated by politics but united in pride, members of LGBTQ+ communities came together in celebration late on Saturday in the no-man’s-land that splits Cyprus in two. Setting off from opposing sides of Nicosia, Cyprus’s divided capital city, activists converged in a United Nations controlled buffer zone, turning it into a sea of rainbow flags where people cheered, embraced and kissed. Cyprus was split by ethnic violence which culminated in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek inspired coup. The Turkish Cypriot community live in its north, and Greek Cypriots…

Read More