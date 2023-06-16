An Iranian gay photographer’s journey of survival

Published by

Global Voices

A self-portrait. Since his identity as a gay man was discovered, Ashkan Shabani’s life has been in danger, with his parents pursuing him to kill him in order to preserve their honor. Photo by Shababi. Used with permission. Ashkan Shabani shared his personal journey as an Iranian photographer and a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a Zoom interview with Global Voices. He also shared some of his experiences within the community while residing in Turkey. Selected photos are showcased throughout the article, providing a visual representation of his journey. This interview has been edited for clar…

Read More