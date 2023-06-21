‘And Tango Makes Three’ authors sue Florida over law suggesting book ‘deserved to be banned’

Published by

AlterNet

The authors of a beloved children's book about gay penguin parents, And Tango Makes Three, are suing a Florida school board as well as members of the Florida Board of Education. One of the arguments is that the book, based on a true story, is implied to be obscene by the fact that it's banned. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, the two authors of And Tango Makes Three, along with six children who wish to read the book and their parents. It challenges Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the “Don't Say Gay” law. The law bans education on …

