Austria: Three arrested before pride parade on suspicion of terrorism

Published by

DPA

A suspected terrorist attack on Vienna’s annual pride parade on Saturday was foiled before it could take place and three suspects were arrested, Austrian security officials said on Sunday, a day after 300,000 gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Three young men – aged 14, 17 and 20 – were accused by the head of the Directorate General for Public Security of being Islamic State sympathizers, and arrested before the parade kicked off. Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said the suspects had taken predatory steps to attack the “Rainbow Parade” in the Austrian capital but there was never any threat to th…

Read More