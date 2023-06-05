Barstool Sports hits back amid backlash over online sportsbook’s support for Pride month

Published by

Raw Story

Barstool Sports is facing backlash over its support for Pride month, and the sports betting blog is hitting back, The Daily Beast reports. Barstool Sports, which in 2020 launched the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, became the latest target of right-wing activists after it announced on Thursday that was commemorating Pride month, tweeting a video in which Barstool writer Pat McAuliffe advertises Pride-themed merchandise with proceeds benefiting The LGBT Center of New York. “Barstool Sports is donating to a group that supports children getting sex changes and hosts workshops for kids to learn dr…

Read More