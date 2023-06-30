Biden explains calling Supreme Court ‘not normal’ but warns not to ‘politicize it’

Published by

AlterNet

President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon defended calling the U.S. Supreme Court “not normal,” warned expanding it would “politicize” it, and suggested conservative justices are beginning to get the message of just how strongly their legitimacy is being questioned by the American people after numerous allegations of corruption and lack of transparency. “Do you worry that without court reform, this conservative majority is too young and too conservative? That they might do too much harm?” he was asked by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Thursday afternoon on “Deadline: White House” in a rare in-studio …

