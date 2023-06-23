‘Bros’ star Luke Macfarlane welcomes baby girl with partner, skier Hig Roberts

Published by

New York Daily News

Luke Macfarlane is celebrating the joys of newfound fatherhood. The “Bros” star shared the news that he and his partner, champion skier Hig Roberts, are new parents to a daughter named Tess Eleanor Macfarlane, born June 4. “We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” the 43-year-old actor posted on Instagram Wednesday. He included photos holding the newborn and an image of Tess holding Roberts' finger, alongside a short video of the family leaving the hospital on Father's Day. “Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world w…

